UNCLAIMED LOTTO: You could be sitting on a share of $5.37 million

IF YOU travelled around Australia and purchased a lotto ticket in the past few years, you could be one of 11 mystery division one winners.

Golden Casket hopes tax time will help unveil the identity of Australia's 11 winners and are urging Bundaberg residents to check lotto tickets they might find among their receipts and paperwork when preparing their tax return.

There are currently 11 unclaimed division one prizes across Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

Among these are four unclaimed division one prizes from Queensland worth $5.37 million.

Since these winning tickets are unregistered, Golden Casket has no way of identifying or contacting the mystery winners and uniting them with their prize.

From old shopping bags and fridge doors, Golden Casket spokesman Matt Hart said Australians had a history of storing lotto tickets in weird and wonderful places.

"We've had past winners come forward after finding an old ticket in the back of a drawer, in the central console of their car, and at the bottom of their handbag," he said.

"With more than $13.195 million up for grabs nationally, it's worth checking any old lotto ticket you might come across this tax time!"

A $2 million division one prize remains unclaimed in Cairns after more than three years.

Golden Casket is also looking for mystery millionaires in the Brisbane suburb of Lutwyche, as well as in Maroochydore and Morayfield.

Unclaimed prizes in Queensland include:

Wednesday Gold Lotto 3315 22/01/2014 NewsExtra DFO Cairns CAIRNS $2,000,000.00

Saturday Gold Lotto 3539 20/06/2015 Nextra Morayfield Village MORAYFIELD $1,000,000.00

Monday Gold Lotto 3618 19/12/2016 Cotton Tree News MAROOCHYDORE $1,024,544.50

Saturday Gold Lotto 3699 31/12/2016 Lutwyche News & Gifts LUTWYCHE $1,347,826.09

"If you purchased an entry at any of these outlets during the days and weeks leading up to the draws in question, you could be one of our mystery winners," Mr Hart said.

"If you discover you're the owner of a winning ticket, phone Golden Casket as soon as possible on 131 868 to start the prize claim process."

Golden Casket winners have up to seven years to claim their division one prizes