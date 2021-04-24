Menu
Unclaimed bikes from the Bundaberg police lost property room are donated to local organisations such as the Tom Quinn Community Centre Alternative School and given a new lease of life.
Unclaimed bikes given a new lease of life

Geordi Offord
24th Apr 2021 12:30 PM
On average, about 10 bikes end up in the lost property room of the Bundaberg Police Station each month.

That makes about 120 a year and only about half of them are claimed by their owner.

So what happens to the unclaimed ones?

Bundaberg police Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said they are donated to local organisations and given a new lease of life.

“Recently students from the Tom Quinn Community Centre Alternative School visited the station to collect bikes to restore as part of their studies,” she said.

“Students select a bike to work on and once repairs are complete they can keep their freshly restored bike.”

Any bicycles that are beyond repair are stripped of usable parts which are used to recondition others.

“With so many things these days going to landfill, it is wonderful to see the donated bikes get a second chance.”

Originally published as Unclaimed bikes given a new lease of life

bundaberg police bunpolice qps bundaberg
