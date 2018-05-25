UNCERTAINTY: Key rehabilitation centre faces funding cut

CUTS: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, former patient Andrew Bryden (left) and current patient Ron Hughes at the Branyan Superclinic.

CUTS: Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett, former patient Andrew Bryden (left) and current patient Ron Hughes at the Branyan Superclinic. TAHLIA STEHBENS

ABOUT 500 lung and heart patients have been left in uncertainty after the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service announced a funding cut to programs held at the Branyan Super Clinic.

The HeartStart cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation programs have helped more than 9000 Bundaberg residents since their inception in 1994, with the LungSmart program caring for up to 250 patients a year.

FITNESS: Joan Stapleton worked out yesterday and would hate to see the HeartStart clinic close. TAHLIA STEHBENS

The $375,000 cut will be made effective on July 31 and Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the move would see a decrease in services and disengagement from patients.

"We understand the funding is being taken back to the base hospital, something that they have supported for nearly 25 years, and more importantly trying to do that service in-house,” Mr Bennett said.

"None of these patients have been consulted.

"This is about these patients and their road to recovery and it shouldn't be about bureaucracy or cost-cutting.”

FIGHTING BACK: Danny Atwell's trainer Jess Heaslip helps him get moving after he received four stints in his heart last month. TAHLIA STEHBENS

WBHHS chief executive Adrian Pennington said there were three dimensions to the contract, and cardiac and pulmonary rehabilitation referrals would now be made under one roof.

"It is an initiative that we have already trialled on the Fraser Coast and it has resulted in four times the number of patients being seen,” he said.

"In regards to the third element relating to the HeartStart track, I believe this service, whilst not funded wholly by the WBHHS, is something that adds greater value on a long-term basis.

"I will therefore consider this over the next few days.”