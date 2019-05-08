Unbee-lievable passion for bees when you hear her story

IT'S quite unbee-lievable that Rebecca Pohlner is the president of the Beekeepers of Bundaberg Club.

Despite being allergic to the busy creatures, Ms Pohlner's interest in bees has saw her get seven hives and create a local club.

By the time she realised she was allergic to bees, Ms Pohlner said it was too late, she was hooked on bee keeping.

"It's quite relaxing to watch and they are such interesting animals,” she said.

BEE CLUB: Rebecca Pohlner. Mike Knott BUN070519BEE2

She said she first looked into getting bee hives in 2016, after a macadamia farm down the road had them and they proved fruitful for her orange tree.

"Our orange tree that's never had an orange on it in its life was loaded that year,” she said.

"So we decided we'd get our own bee hive...”

While she has thousands of bees buzzing about her property now, Ms Pohlner said when she started it was a struggle to find anyone locally who could help with the nearest clubs in Gympie and Rockhampton.

BEE CLUB: Stephen Johnston with some of his bee keeping gear. Mike Knott BUN070519BEE3

She said the aim was to great one source of information the community could go to with all their bee inquiries, whether it be for native or European bees.

The club had its first meeting in March which saw eight people attend. Another meeting on Sunday saw double the attendance.

Having the hives and extracting the honey is something Ms Pohlner said she gets to do with her kids and they love it.

She said a hive, depending on size could house between 30,000 and 50,000 bees and a three-tiered hive could produce more than 40kg of honey.

Ms Pohlner is encouraging anyone interested in getting bees to contact the club for help or information on getting started.

She said they could also try and help remove bees from homes, rather than killing them.

For more visit the Beekeepers of Bundaberg Facebook page.