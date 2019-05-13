Menu
Madeleine Fog looks for passing options for Brothers Lightning in their clash against The Waves Gold.
Brian Cassidy
Unbeaten run ends for The Waves Gold

Shane Jones
by
13th May 2019 6:05 PM
NETBALL: The defending premiers have found their mojo in the Bundaberg Netball Association Division 1 competition.

Brothers Lightning ended the unbeaten run of The Waves Gold in the latest round of the competition to stay in second and move closer to the top of the table.

The side is now one game behind Gold after a 47-35 win at the Bundaberg Superpark.

The difference in the end was accurate shooting with both sides having almost the same number of shots with 63 to Brothers and 59 to The Waves.

Brothers were able to take their chances and score at 74 percent compared to 59 percent for The Waves.

Shooter Piper Nowland scored 35 goals for Brothers in the win.

There is now two games between the top three teams after The Waves Blue defeated Alloway Blue 51-42 in the other match.

The Waves Blue stormed to victory in the second half after scores were level at half time.

The side outscored Alloway by seven goals in the final term to win their fifth match this season.

In the final match of the round, Fusion Solomons defeated Natives Magpies 51-31.

Fusion dominated the clash early, leading by 13 goals at half time before extending the margin in the final quarter.

The side also had the most shots on goal for the weekend with 81 in the contest.

Fusion is now fifth on the ladder after the win.

The competition continues this Saturday.

