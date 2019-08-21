Unanimous: Councillors delegate more power to CEO, Mayor

BUNDABERG Regional councillors voted unanimously to give more decision making powers to the chief executive officer and to the mayor.

Mayor Jack Dempsey can determine by writing any changes to CEO Stephen Johnston's remuneration package, is able to appoint committee chairs, and can establish a Local Disaster Management Group when necessary, following the open council meeting held in Gin Gin yesterday.

Cr Dempsey is also able to spend up to $16,500 as long as the spending is within the approved budget, with limits set by the CEO for business related expenses, and has the authority to authorise councillors' business expenses.

Cr Dempsey said the council was adapting to state government legislation but that other Queensland local governments were beginning to do the same thing.

He said the changes increased transparency in council decision making processes and would not decrease the power of councillors or reduce what was said in council meetings.

"The community wants us to get on with the job of taking this area forward and I make no apologies for that,” Cr Dempsey said.

"There is new modern compliances in relation to what we have to do...and because its administered by the administration of council there is certainly more visibility than ever before in local government, and so there should be.

"That's why these delegations are in these processes.

"You've seen changes even with planning and other departments right across the whole of Queensland, and we want to be leading that, not delaying that.”

When asked if councillors would have less power, Cr Dempsey said "no, certainly not. We have consultation days, we have briefing days, we have all the reporting processes still in place and certainly there are guidelines now that fit in with both local and state legislation to actually provide that information more timely.

"The outcome is getting the best for the actual ratepayers and by doing this and it makes it not just more efficient and effective, it increases the work and output of councils to get on with the job.”

Mr Johnston has 39 additional powers through three pieces of legislation, which are the Plumbing and Drainage Act 2018, the Plumbing and Drainage Regulation 2018, and the Public Health Regulation 2018.

Powers include being able to start a prosecution for drainage and plumbing offences, and can give enforcement notices to plumbers and to property owners.

Mr Johnston can "do anything reasonably necessary” to make sure that drainage compliance notices are obeyed.

The list of his entire powers is listed on 160 pages across 124 different acts, but he already had most of these responsibilities.

Cr Helen Blackburn moved the motion and said the council had the power to delegate responsibilities to the mayor and to the chief executive, and that these powers could be reviewed and changed each year at the council's discretion.

Cr Blackburn said additional powers to the mayor were included after seeing reviews of other local councils and following discussions with solicitors King & Co.