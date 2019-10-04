Menu
UN calls for ban on use of force, restraints on children

by JASON WALLS
4th Oct 2019 4:43 PM
THE United Nations has called on the Northern Territory to raise the age of criminal responsibility and "explicitly prohibit" the use of force, including restraints, on children in detention.

In a report released on Friday, the UN Committee on the Rights of the Child urged Australia to "bring its child justice system fully into line" with the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

In response, Territory Families Minister Dale Wakefield said the NT Government had invested in early intervention, family support and community-based justice programs.

Ms Wakefield said the government's supported bail and back on track programs were keeping kids out of jail and partnerships with indigenous organisations were tackling the systemic issue of overrepresentation.

"Our youth justice reforms ensure that young people face the consequences of their actions in a way that puts them on a pathway to be better citizens, not better criminals - breaking the cycle of crime," she said.

