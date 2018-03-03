Umpires threaten to strike over pay dispute

IN THE AIR: Wide Bay players will hope the umpire pay dispute is sorted out before the Aussie rules season gets under way later this month .

A PAY dispute between umpires and AFL Wide Bay threatens to disrupt the start of the new Aussie rules season later this month.

The NewsMail can reveal the Wide Bay Football Umpires Association and AFL Wide Bay haven't signed a new deal for this season, which includes umpires covering juniors, reserves and seniors.

The season has been tentatively scheduled to start on March 23 but the parties are still in negotiations.

The sticking point is how much umpires will be paid for officiating senior games in the AFL Wide Bay competition.

All umpires in the competition get paid a set amount that is split between the nine umpires at match - three field umpires, two to four boundary umpires and two goal umpires.

According to figures from the WBFUA obtained by the NewsMail, the group got $456 a game last year after AFL Wide Bay and AFL Sunshine Coast merged to form the QFA Wide Bay Sunshine Coast League.

According to WBFUA, the pay was an increase of $83 a game after AFL Queensland stepped in to make it fairer when compared to competitions in southeast Queensland.

But this year the circumstances are different.

The competition is back under the jurisdiction of AFL Wide Bay, the same as it was in 2016 when umpires were paid $373 a game.

The umpires association wanted to keep the fees the same at $456 but AFL Wide Bay instead offered a deal of $385 originally and then a revised figure of $400 last week.

Both sides are still talking and had further discussions on Thursday but nothing was finalised by yesterday.

If pay is not agreed on, the WBFUA has threatened to strike and not provide umpires for AFL Wide Bay competitions, including the women's competition, which they currently do on a voluntary basis after it started this year.

If a strike eventuated, it would mean that all AFL Wide Bay clubs and the competition have to find umpires each weekend.

The WBFUA says it could lead to AFL Wide Bay taking full control.

That could create issues for clubs and AFL Wide Bay if they struggle to find enough umpires to fulfil requirements every weekend.

The NewsMail has spoken to both parties.

AFL Wide Bay president Anthony Stoddard declined to comment.

WBFUA secretary and umpire Luke McIntosh said "negotiations are currently continuing and we are confident of a successful outcome soon".