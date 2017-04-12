'Ultra-bigoted' graffiti slammed by Facebookers

BUNDABERG residents have almost universally condemned an anti-Islamic message painted on a fence.

A woman who drove past the graffiti posted a photo she took of the fence on Facebook today, asking if anyone had any information about it.

Another woman who had seen the graffiti - which appears to read "Kill Muslims”, "Allah must be stopped world wide (sic)” and another unintelligible word - said it had been cleaned off quickly yesterday.

"People work so hard to purchase and maintain a home, and to have some degenerate bogan doing this to their property is disgusting,” she said.

"I hope they were as stupid as their comments and left some type of evidence so they get caught.”

A barrage of criticism was directed at the party responsible for the vandalism on FE Walker St.

Some said it was "bloody stupid”, "ultra bigoted” and "disappointing” while one said the vandal was a "no brain uneducated moron”.

But at least one person questioned if a Muslim could be behind the graffiti in an effort to garner sympathy.

In February, white supremacist messages and symbols including swastika were spray painted around the region.

Anyone caught committing graffiti offences can be charged with wilful damage and can face up to five years in prison.

It is also an offence to possess an aerosol spray, marker or other instrument which is being used for graffiti, may be or is suspected of being used for graffiti.

The possession of sprays or other instruments can carry a $2438 fine or one year in prison.