RACQ CQ Rescue winched a 56-year-old Ukrainian sailor off the bulk carrier Phoenix Beauty east of Hay Point last night.
Ukranian sailor winched to safety

Zizi Averill
24th Apr 2019 10:24 AM
A UKRANIAN sailor has been airlifted to hospital after being winched from a bulk carrier 20km off Hay Point.

The 56-year-old man began suffering from chest pain and shortness of breath about 8.30pm yesterday while on board the 287-metre cargo ship Phoenix Beauty.

Within 15 minutes of rescue crews receiving the call last night, RACQ CQ Rescue, with a Critical Care Paramedic on board, flew to the anchored vessel east of Mackay.

The rescue operation was hampered by the boat's weight restrictions, and crews were not able to land on deck.

As the helicopter hovered six metres overhead, the rescue crewman was winched down onto the deck of the ship.

The ill sailor was secured into an Air Rescue Vest before both men were winched up into the helicopter.

The patient was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

