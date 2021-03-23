UK star details horror experience in Oz

British singer-songwriter Paloma Faith says a trip to Australia in 2009 left her feeling suicidal.

The Only Love Can Hurt Like This singer has described the "bad experience", revealing the toll of the 15,196km trip across the globe left her feeling "mentally unstable".

Years later, another trip down under landed her in hospital with exhaustion.

"I've had really bad experiences coming to Australia," she says in a new BBC documentary about her life, reports The Sun.

Singer Paloma Faith says she’s had ‘bad experiences’ travelling to Australia. Picture: Toby Zerna

"The first time I ever experienced jet lag, I got a bit disoriented and mentally unstable and had to cancel the tour.

"I contemplated suicide," she added.

Faith went on to recall feeling so distressed she tried to "unbolt the window" of her hotel room.

In 2015, she returned to Sydney only to be hospitalised with exhaustion after the nightmare flight, concluding that travel was greatly impacting her health.

At the time, she tweeted: "I don't think all the flying is very good for the body."

However, in 2018, she returned once more to perform at the Sydney Opera House with the Sydney Symphony Orchestra, with the show going ahead.

"The last two times that I've been to Australia to perform have been towards the end of my campaign when I'm very, very tired and the last time I had to cancel because I went to hospital and was really run down," she said at the time.

"So I wanted to fulfil some promises to my fanbase over there and go earlier this time," she said of planning the appearance in the middle of her tour.

The singer is getting candid in a new BBC documentary about her life and career, called Faith: As I Am, opening up about her IVF journey and heartbreaking miscarriage.

She now has two children with artist Leyman Lahcine, a three-year-old daughter, and second daughter welcomed in February.

The musician previously revealed she was raising her eldest child as gender-neutral, but in July last year she appeared to confirm she had a daughter, referring to her child with female pronouns.

It is far from the first time the mum-of-two has made stunning revelations about her past.

Last year, the British singer said she once shot a topless lesbian sex scene for an art film to earn enough money to pay her rent.

The 39-year-old faced eviction unless she stumped up the cash, but admitted she did find the experience "hot".

"I was with a woman once but only from the waist up and it was when I couldn't make my rent," Faith shared.

"An artist asked me if I would be in an art film, doing stereotypical lesbian stuff with a woman.

"The woman I did it with was really attractive, awe-inspiringly gorgeous. And I felt like, yes, it was hot.

"I got £250 ($A580) for it, which is what I needed to cover my rent. I was going to get evicted at the time."

