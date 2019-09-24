Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

UK right not to rescue Thomas Cook: PM

24th Sep 2019 9:19 AM

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson says his government is right not to bail out tour company Thomas Cook, arguing that travel firms should do more to ensure they don't collapse.

The 178-year-old tour operator ceased trading on Monday after failing to secure STG200 million ($A368 million) in rescue funding.

Johnson said the government would help repatriate 150,000 stranded British travellers. But he said bailing out the company would have established "a moral hazard" because other firms might later expect the same treatment.

Johnson said, "We need to look at ways in which tour operators one way or another can protect themselves from such bankruptcies in future."

"One is driven to reflect on whether the directors of these companies are properly incentivised to sort such matters out."

More Stories

Show More
bailout boris johnson business failure thomas cook

Top Stories

    Bundy businessman puts hand up for 2020 council election

    premium_icon Bundy businessman puts hand up for 2020 council election

    News WITH local government elections on the horizon for the early part of next year, the first candidate has stepped forward.

    GROWING GAP: Bundy fails 3 out of 5 factors for liveability

    premium_icon GROWING GAP: Bundy fails 3 out of 5 factors for liveability

    News New report compares the thoughts of residents

    Daughter's act of love for the deceased

    premium_icon Daughter's act of love for the deceased

    News Call for community to get involved in clean-up

    Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    premium_icon Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    News Public servants will receive a $1250 taxpayer-funded bonus