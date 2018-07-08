Menu
Sunday People and the Sunday Express were also keen to celebrate the Three Lions' success.
Soccer

UK media go nuts after England win

8th Jul 2018 9:10 AM

ENGLAND have their best shot of winning a World Cup since they fell short in the semi-finals 28 years ago and - predictably - the UK media is having a ball.

The Three Lions' 2-0 win over Sweden didn't just send the English public into raptures but news rooms across the country as well.

 

The Sunday Mirror and the Daily Star - unsurprisingly - got a little carried away with England's win.
The #ItsComingHome campaign gained further momentum with the win, after Harry Maguire and Dele Alli scored the decisive goals to send England through.

The last time England made the World Cup semi finals was 1990 in Italy when they bowed out to West Germany in a penalty shoot-out.

 

Sunday People and the Sunday Express were also keen to celebrate the Three Lions' success.
But UK media believe things are different with Harry Kane's men, who will now face Croatia in four days for a shot at World Cup glory.

Are the English public getting ahead of themselves? Time will tell.

 

The Sun was exuberant in its celebration. The Mail... a little more subdued.
