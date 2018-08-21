UK charity riders have bikes stolen in Bundaberg

UK visitors to Bundaberg Ed Watson, Nick Devine, Miles Neilson and James Devine are gearing up for a 2000km charity bike ride but are short one mountain bike after it was recently stolen from their hostel.

BUNDABERG Mayor Jack Dempsey has taken to social media to call for the community to get behind a group of cyclists who suffered a theft in the lead-up to a charity bike ride.

"The Bundaberg region is renowned for its friendly spirit and I really hope our community gets behind four young men from the United Kingdom who are currently in our beautiful part of the world,” Cr Dempsey said.

"Nick, Ed, Miles and Jimmy are planning to to cycle 2000km from Brisbane to Melbourne, raising money for three charities - Children's Cancer Foundation (Australia), Muscular Dystrophy UK and Andy's Man Club.

"They're working on Curino Farm near Bundaberg while preparing for this epic adventure.”

Cr Dempsey said it was upsetting that two of the men's bikes were stolen in Bundy.

"I was disappointed to learn that while living and working here, two bikes were stolen from their hostel,” he said.

"One was tracked down by Bundaberg police but they're still one bicycle short.

"Hopefully someone reading this can donate a mountain bike. The boys don't expect to be riding anything too fancy.”

If you can help, please visit their website www.fitzroyfour.com, email fitzroyfour@gmail.com or contact them via Instagram @fitzroyfour.

Cr Dempsey said he also encouraged anyone who was able to sponsor their charity ride by chipping in a few dollars.

"Let's give the lads a positive memory of Bundaberg,” the mayor said.