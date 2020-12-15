Menu
Ugly scenes as ex-Bangladesh captain clashes with young teammate
Cricket

Ugly scenes as cricket teammates clash

by Jai Bednall
15th Dec 2020 6:18 AM

Fans have reacted angrily to a wild moment of aggression from Bangladesh wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim in a T20 match in Dhaka.

The incident occurred late in a knockout match between Rahim's Beximco Dhaka and Fortune Barishal in Bangladesh's domestic T20 competition.

Beximco Dhaka was in control of the match after posting a score of 8/150, including 43 off 30 balls from Rahim.

They had Fortune Barishal five down and needing 45 runs from the last 19 balls when Afif Hossain - who had scored 55 runs from 34 balls and was Fortune Barishal's only hope of winning - miscued an attempted scoop shot and popped it up towards short fine leg.

The ball was headed straight to spinner Nasum Ahmed, who positioned himself to take a simple catch.

But Rahim beat him to it, clutching the ball with his gloves while narrowly avoiding contact with his teammate.

The close shave and the confusion over whose call it was appeared to anger the 70-Test veteran.

In ugly scenes, Rahim cocked his arm back and threatened to throw the ball at Ahmed, who veered away in embarrassment.

Even what appeared to be an apologetic tap on the shoulder from Ahmed did little to cool down Rahim, who continued to gesture in animated fashion.

The footage has been received poorly with some local fans calling for the former Test captain to face a fine or suspension.

Beximco Dhaka ended up winning the match by nine runs and will proceed to a preliminary final against Gazi Group Chattogram on Tuesday.

 

Originally published as Ugly scenes as cricket teammates clash

