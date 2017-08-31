UGLY Bartender event on for whole family

THE Melbourne Hotel is inviting everyone along for a day of fundraising fun next weekend as part of the Leukaemia Foundation's UGLY Bartender event.

Nicole Cutler and the rest of the team have organised the charity day in the hopes of raising more than $3000 for the cause.

"Everything we raise will be going to the foundation,” Ms Cutler said.

The festivities kick off at 11am on Saturday, September 9, with rides for the kids, entertainment, food and more.

"There will be a jumping castle, face painting, ice-cream truck, market stalls and we have Billy Guy playing in the bistro,” Ms Cutler said.

"We will also have a Dunk the Boss competition and if we raise over $3000 I will also get dumped in some icy cold water.”

Ms Cutler said she had help from the entire crew at the Melbourne Hotel to get the event up and running to help the Leukaemia Foundation.

"It's great to be able to help make a difference,” she said.

"But it isn't just me, this is really a whole team effort.”