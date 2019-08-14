Menu
Mary Rodwell assists people who have had 'spiritual multi-dimensional experiences' with extra-terrestrials and space craft.
UFO expert: Area 51 cases 'well-documented'

Crystal Jones
by
14th Aug 2019 5:59 PM
THE online movement to storm Area 51 may have originated as a joke, but the region's resident expert on UFOs says what is contained in the area is no laughing matter.

More than two million people RSVP'd to a tongue-in-cheek Facebook event to storm the US military area from September 20-22.

"We will all meet up in rural Nevada and co-ordinate our parties," the description of the page reads.

"Let's see them aliens."

Agnes Water extraterrestrial expert and author Mary Rodwell said no one would actually stand a chance if it came to storming Area 51.

But Ms Rodwell said there were people out there who knew what was contained within Area 51's walls.

"I have been to its boundary many years ago, but obviously you can't see anything anyway, it's all underground," she said.

"But the whistle blowers have told us what is down there."

Ms Rodwell said there were well documented cases, such as that of rocket scientist David Adair.

"As a teenager (he) was taken there and saw a space craft that was 'conscious' and interacted with him," she said.

