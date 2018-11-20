Horrific attack by 'someone close' hospitalises UFC star

UFC star Rachael Ostovich has reportedly been rushed to hospital after being attacked by "someone close to her" in Hawaii - throwing the biggest fight of her career against Paige VanZant in jeopardy.

Sources told TMZ Sports Ostovich suffered a broken eye socket while she was in her native Honolulu.

A broken bone in her face would all-but see her UFC showdown against VanZant on January 20 at the Barclay's Center in Brooklyn cancelled.

It was set to be UFC flyweight Ostovich's biggest fight to date against VanZant, who has been out injured since her defeat to Jessica-Rose Clark in January.

The bout was scheduled to headline the UFC Fight Night 143 card, but the horrific attack could throw the card, only two months away, into turmoil.

Ostovich, 27, has won one and lost one in the UFC, with her defeat to Montana De La Rosa in July her last fight.

The shock attack on Ostovich also comes as a blow to VanZant.

The American, 24, has fought just three times in the last two years having struggled with injury.

She broke her arm during her loss to Clark and complications from surgery that month meant she needed a second operation in July, which involved transferring bone fragments from her hip into her arm.

VanZant, who has a record of 7-4, has been left frustrated at being unable to compete.

Paige VanZant has endured a frustrating run in the UFC.

"This (lay-off) was different because it wasn't by choice," she said.

"And having something this important taken away from you. And be told that you kind of just have to sit and watch is awful.

"And what made it even worse is I kind of anticipated a typical surgery and a typical timeline for that. I thought I would be back training in eight weeks, and it's been nine months.

"And two surgeries and then hip surgery that will help fix the arm. So it's been a very long process that I didn't anticipate having to go through."

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission.