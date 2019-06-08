‘Udder-ly ridiculous’: Council asks woman to stop cows mooing

THE Gold Coast City Council has slapped a Hinterland property owner with a noise complaint notice.

A neighbour says Georgie Grant's cows are too loud. She says it is a load of bull.

The Bonogin woman says she was "gobsmacked" to learn one of her "lovely neighbours had filed a complaint to council".

"I am on acreage at the back of Bonogin. Eight acres," she wrote on Facebook Friday.

"How do you stop a cow from mooing? Any tips would be appreciated."

Ms Grant said the complaint was "insane".

The notice from council said "the livestock are causing excessive noise during the night and day. The last reported incident being 9.30am on the 31 May, 2019."

Georgie Grant posted this photo of Dexter on Facebook. She believes was behind the noise complaint. She said he was a "very sweet cow" who "loves a good scratch and a chat".

"The alleged nuisance has been occurring for approximately three months.

"We appreciate that you may not even be aware that your livestock are causing a noise nuisance and wish to bring this matter to your attention."

The council asked Ms Grant to monitor the situation.

While the notice said no action would be taken "at this stage", the council said it would investigate further if more complaints were received.

"Failure to comply with the above requirements may result in the issue of infringement notices or council commencing legal proceedings against you," the notice read.

Ms Grant said she had lived at her Bonogin property for a "long time" and that did not even belong to her. She was agisting them "from a neighbour".

She thought a bull called Dexter, who "called to his girl", could have been the cause of the complaint.

Views over the Gold Coast from Bonogin.

A Facebook post on the situation attracted almost 200 comments and more than 430

shares by Friday afternoon.

"The fact that council even listened to the complaint is ludicrous," one woman replied.

"That's like asking me to muzzle my chooks for clucking when they lay an egg," another said.

One woman may have hit the nail on the head when she replied the situation was "udder-ly ridiculous".

The council was asked for comment last night.