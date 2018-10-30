Menu
WHAT YOU'LL PAY: Comparisons between Uber and Yellow Cabs highlight the difference locals will pay to get around town .
UBER VS TAXI: Fares revealed for Bundy

Toni Benson-Rogan
30th Oct 2018 4:15 PM
THE highly-anticipated launch of Uber in Bundaberg brings the promise of cheaper fares for transport, but just how much will locals save?

How do their prices stack up compared to current taxi services in the area?

In light of the announcement the ride-sharing app is coming to the Rum City, the NewsMail has compared the price of Uber and Yellow Cabs for 10 destinations from the middle of the CBD to surrounding areas and beyond.

 

COMPARE THE FARE: The calculated costs of travelling from the Bundaberg CBD to locations across the region show locals could save a pretty penny when Uber comes to town.
The fare gap between Uber and Yellow Cabs shows varying results from as little as 26.06 per cent when travelling to Bargara and as large as 70.78 per cent if you were to make the roadtrip to Brisbane.

By choosing to travel with Uber X you could be saving at least $10 for most trips.

Patients would save around $3.50 for a trip to Bundaberg Hospital while locals looking to beat the heat at Kellys Beach will be saving at least $8.

Holiday goers can expect to pay $12.75 by taking an Uber to the airport, a saving of almost $10 compared to Yellow Cabs' $22 fare.

Long distance travellers using the ride-sharing app would pay around $40 less than the $127.40 Yellow Cabs estimate.

Yellow Cab company taxi operator Phil Shields told the NewsMail on Monday it was business as usual until the app launched in Bundaberg.

"We really don't know the affects this (Uber) will have at this stage, we are just going to remain positive, keep doing what we're doing and provide a quality service that meets the community expectations," he said.

The controversial Uber vs taxi saga has been an ongoing issue since the ride-sharing app was first introduced to Australia in 2012.

Bundaberg residents have had mixed reactions to this week's announcement, some showing excitement for the cheaper fares while others say it isn't necessary as there isn't enough work for taxi drivers currently.

Estimated fares to travel from the CBD to:

Bargara

  • Uber: $26.39
  • Yellow Cabs: $34.30

Branyan

  • Uber: $24.79
  • Yellow Cabs: $38.80

Bundaberg North

  • Uber: $9.88
  • Yellow Cabs: $13.50

Bundaberg Airport

  • Uber: $12.75
  • Yellow Cabs: $22.00

Thabeban

  • Uber: $15.25
  • Yellow Cabs: $27.20

Burnett Heads

  • Uber: $30.19
  • Yellow Cabs: $44.20

Mon Repos

  • Uber: $27.67
  • Yellow Cabs: $39.80

Childers

  • Uber: $86.49
  • Yellow Cabs: $127.40

Bundaberg Hospital

  • Uber: $7.50
  • Yellow Cabs: $11.00

Brisbane city

  • Uber: $579.40
  • Yellow Cabs: $1214.20

    Local Partners