AFTER Uber announced the introduction of tipping the Queensland Branch of the Transport Workers' Union of Australia has slammed the move by the company.

The popular ridesharing app, which caused controversy in the lead up to its regional launch, has had a rocky start in Bundaberg since it first came to the region about three months ago.

As it slowly builds momentum in the region, the company has added a tipping feature allowing customers to pay extra to the drivers during their trip.

TWU Queensland Branch secretary Peter Biagini said tipping was "just another way for Uber to shirk their responsibilities”.

"By placing the onus on passengers to top up the wages of drivers, Uber continues to rake in money while drivers are again uncertain in their earnings,” he said.

"Uber drivers and riders deserve stability in work and income, and Uber needs to take responsibility instead of palming it off to the end users, the customers.

"What happens when Uber decides to take an even bigger cut of rides and deliveries? Uber needs to take real steps to ensure that their drivers and riders earn a living wage - tipping is not the way.

"This is not America where the working poor live on tips, the Union Movement in Australia has fought for hundreds of years for a minimum wage and fairness at work, and the TWU will always fight these multinationals that try to take that away.”

In 2018 it was determined that gig economy workers at Foodora were indeed employees and owed millions of dollars in unpaid wages, superannuation and entitlements after a landmark case by the Transport Workers' Union.

The Transport Workers' Union said it would continue to fight for the rights of Uber drivers and other gig economy workers across Australia.