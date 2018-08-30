Menu
Julie Whiting will be one of the first Uber drivers in the Territory as the ride sharing service launches in Darwin today. Picture: Michael Franchi
Uber finally launches in Darwin after long wait

by Hayley Sorenson
30th Aug 2018 4:42 AM
SIX years after Uber launched its Australian service in Sydney, the ride-sharing company will pick up its first Darwin passengers at 3pm today.

Julie Whiting works full time as a project manager and plans to spend about 20 hours a week driving for Uber, at weekends and night.

With her children grown up, she said she missed driving her kids around as "mum's taxi".

Uber driving would also allow her to help people living rurally get home safe, she said.

"It's a service I can provide for young people in town to make sure they don't drink and drive," Ms Whiting said.

Uber's NT manager Alex Golden said about 50 drivers were ready to take passengers but expects that number to increase.

Mr Golden said NT drivers were a "diverse mix" and included cabbies, university students, full-time workers and retirees.

Transport Minister Eva Lawler said Uber's arrival fulfilled a Labor election commitment.

