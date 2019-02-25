Uber driver accused of raping girl, 16

RACT Insurance CEO Trent Sayers says policy holders must notify their insurer of the intentions to start operating a ride-sharing or short-stay accommodation service.

A BRISBANE Uber driver has been accused of raping his 16-year-old passenger who was on her way to a friend's home after going out for ice cream.

Anil Elabithungal Thomas has pleaded not guilty to raping and sexually assaulting the Year 12 student in July 2017 after she ordered an Uber to get to a friend's home during the school holidays.

Thomas is facing trial in the Brisbane District Court charged with five counts of sexual assault, two of rape and one of attempted rape.

In her opening address to the jury, Crown Prosecutor Jessica Goldie said the girl would give evidence Thomas told her he had just broken up with his girlfriend, was feeling horny and that she could "help with that".

It's alleged Thomas then turned off the Uber app and drove them to an isolated area where he began kissing and touching the girl before having sex with her while she told him "no, please stop, stop".

Ms Goldie said a DNA expert would give evidence that DNA matching Thomas' profile was found on the girl's underwear.

Thomas has pleaded not guilty to the eight charges against him.

About eight witnesses are expected to be called during the trial including the girl's mother and friends.