UAP's candidate running for change

FOR the United Australia Party's candidate for Hinkler, Joseph Ellul, stepping into politics was a move to help bring about change.

May 18 has been set as the date for federal election, and Mr Ellul is one of seven confirmed candidates.

Raised on a property in Bucca, Mr Ellul has served in the Australian Army for many years, including overseas deployments, until he resigned from the army in 2003.

When asked why he chose to delve into politics with the United Australian Party, Mr Ellul said his and the party's values aligned to the point where he could be himself throughout the election.

It was this common-ground between himself and the party which "made it easy to accept the offer”, he said.

Mr Ellul said the country needed to be run more like a business.

He said something needed to change and to keep doing what has always been done, "you'll get what you've always got”.

"People are after an option - hopefully I can be that,” he said.

Mr Ellul said looking after people was something he has always done and some of the issues that were important to him included zonal taxation, small businesses, the use of resources and farming.