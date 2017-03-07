U9s grill Locky on footy and life

NRL legend Darren Lockyer sat down with the Under 9s team at Carina junior football club to talk about footy, life and why grassroots clubs are so important.

A HUGE $10,000 is up for grabs for eight lucky sporting clubs across Australia, and a Bundaberg club could be one of them.

Origin LPG has just closed its applications for the grants available to sporting clubs who use LPG and winners will be announced early April.

To celebrate, Origin LPG sent NRL legend Darren Lockyer to the Carina Junior Rugby League Football Club to get grilled by the under 9s about life, footy and the importance of supporting grassroots clubs.

1. What was your first club?

My first club was a club in Roma called the Cities Gladiators.

2. What do you love about grassroots clubs?

You make friends, it brings your families together, brings your communities together.

3. What was the best piece of advice you ever received?

To be good at something you need to practice. The more you practice, the better you go.

4. What was the best thing about playing a team sport?

I think it's about mateship and friendship. It's all about having fun. It's not about winning or losing. It's about going out there and enjoying each other's company and having fun.

5. What's your career highlight?

There's plenty there, but probably the most memorable one would be 2006 when we (the Broncos) won the premiership, Queensland won the State of Origin series and Australia won the Tri-Nations so that was a big year.

6. What advice would you give to aspiring athletes?

If you really want to be an athlete in a chosen sport, you've got to be dedicated.

7. Who inspires you and why?

The person who inspired me the most when I was growing up was Wally Lewis. He was a famous player who played for the Broncos and an also played for Wynnum Manly [and Queensland in the] State of Origin. He was brilliant there and he captained Queensland in many series wins and he wore number 6. He was the guy who inspired me to play for Queensland.

8. Do you have any pre-game rituals?

Yes I used to always put my left sock on first. You used to put electrical tape around your socks and I only used to put it around my leg once. On my footy boots, I used to wrap the tape around 3 times. So that was my superstition or ritual before a game.

9. How do you bounce back from a loss?

You just look to the next game. Sometimes when you lose a game it's not the end of the world. It's happened, you can't change it but you can learn from it. You just focus on the next game.

10. Was your family involved in your sporting club when you were younger?

Yes they were. My dad coached when I was in under 10s and under 12s and my mum used to work in the canteen and my brothers played as well.

11. What does your success mean to your former club?

Well my first club Roma Cities now have a club house and they named it after me so that's a pretty big honour to me and that's a legacy that I won't forget.

12. Did you play any other sports other than rugby league?

Yeah I played cricket, basketball, AFL, squash. So I had a go at a few. Rugby league was probably my favourite.

In April, Origin LPG will announce the winners of the grants on its website.

Four clubs will also star in a television commercial at their club ground.

Head HERE for more information and to see if your club is a lucky winner.