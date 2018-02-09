Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Sport

U15s: We want to be the pride of the Buccaneers

GAME DAY: The under-15 Wide Bay Buccaneers kick-off at noon.
GAME DAY: The under-15 Wide Bay Buccaneers kick-off at noon. Contributed
Matthew McInerney
by

A SIX-goal win in their first Football Queensland Premier League game has Wide Bay Buccaneers' under-15s team poised to claim the mantle as the "Pride of the Buccs”.

The mantle is more of a season goal for coach Dale Paxton, who has overseen much of the squad in different rep teams in previous years.

Last year, many players involved in the squad combined to lead Wide Bay to the Queensland County Championships title.

"I guess the success of Wide Bay at that competition, the majority of those guys are in these teams,” Paxton said.

"We were confident the 13s and 15s would go well, but there's always that great unknown of the opposition.

"We have to the ability to contend with the NPL clubs, but the main focus is to keep improving.”

The Buccaneers beat Holland Park Hawks 7-1 in their season opener at Bundaberg's Martens Oval.

The big win sent Wide Bay straight to the top of the FQPL 15s table.

Bailey Paxton scored two goals, while Liam Brindley, Ethan Laskowski, Jai Lord and Cody Pym all scored one goal each.

They will look to replicate that form against the Sunshine Coast Fire today, a NPL team they beat in a pre-season friendly.

"I didn't tell the boys the Fire had won the comp when they were in the 13s and 14s age groups,” Paxton said.

"We're treating it as a proper game. We want to make a statement. We want to be the Pride of the Buccaneers.”

Topics:  fcsport wide bay buccaneers

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fisherman lands $4000 fine

Fisherman lands $4000 fine

THE master of a recreational fishing vessel has been fined $4000 for illegal fishing activities inside a no-take green zone near Lady Elliot Island.

$680,000 pay day for pair hurt in car crash five years ago

Kerry and Shane Mandrek, with daughter Jessica, stand beside their smashed car. The family has received a $680,000 compensation judgment.

'I heard someone screaming and I realised it was me'

12-year-old boy a victim of hit-and-run crash

CHILD HIT: Emergency services have been called to a crash near the Barolin and Heaps Sts intersection after a child was struck by a car.

Boy taken to hospital

Father-of-nine who spat on police had history of violence

IN COURT: Zane Scells was jailed for spitting on police.

The spit ... was directed towards the police officer with intent

Local Partners

Out of sister's shadow

Inspired by her sister, Skye Zielke wants to show the world she can play Aussie rules too.

Mills adds strike power to Bombers' title hunt

New Hervey Bay Bombers player Travis Mills.

Travis Hall, a 174cm small forward, has arrived in Hervey Bay.

Firebirds take aim at Lightning ahead of new season

ON COURT: Madeline McAuliffe of the Lightning attempts to stop Caitlyn Nevins of the Firebirds during a Super Netball match between the Queensland Firebirds and Sunshine Coast Lightning last year.

The Lightning caused a sensation by winning the title last year.