U15s: We want to be the pride of the Buccaneers

A SIX-goal win in their first Football Queensland Premier League game has Wide Bay Buccaneers' under-15s team poised to claim the mantle as the "Pride of the Buccs”.

The mantle is more of a season goal for coach Dale Paxton, who has overseen much of the squad in different rep teams in previous years.

Last year, many players involved in the squad combined to lead Wide Bay to the Queensland County Championships title.

"I guess the success of Wide Bay at that competition, the majority of those guys are in these teams,” Paxton said.

"We were confident the 13s and 15s would go well, but there's always that great unknown of the opposition.

"We have to the ability to contend with the NPL clubs, but the main focus is to keep improving.”

The Buccaneers beat Holland Park Hawks 7-1 in their season opener at Bundaberg's Martens Oval.

The big win sent Wide Bay straight to the top of the FQPL 15s table.

Bailey Paxton scored two goals, while Liam Brindley, Ethan Laskowski, Jai Lord and Cody Pym all scored one goal each.

They will look to replicate that form against the Sunshine Coast Fire today, a NPL team they beat in a pre-season friendly.

"I didn't tell the boys the Fire had won the comp when they were in the 13s and 14s age groups,” Paxton said.

"We're treating it as a proper game. We want to make a statement. We want to be the Pride of the Buccaneers.”