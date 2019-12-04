Former model flaunts 50kg weight loss in bikini photo shoot

Days after her 46th birthday and having shed 50kgs, Tziporah Malkah has been snapped playing up to cameras on a Sydney beach.

Tziporah Malkah is at it again, the former model and actress snapped posing on a Sydney Harbour beach in a white bikini after her much-publicised recent 50kg weight loss.

Malkah, who previously went by Kate Fischer, posed for the cameras in a harbourside photo shoot recalling her glamour girl 1990s days:

Tziporah hits the beach.

Tziporah recently lost 50kg.

Malkah, 46, first revealed her drastic weight loss in an October interview on Nine's A Current Affair, explaining that she'd also undergone surgery to remove excess skin caused by the body transformation.

"I'm down 10 dress sizes - from 24 to 14," Malkah had said on the program. "This is the lightest I've been since I was 35 - more than a decade!"

In the 90s she was a frequent cover girl.

She had surgery to remove excess skin.

Having lost the weight with the help of a hypnotist and personal trainer, Malkah said she had noticed a drastic improvement to her mental health, too, explaining: "I no longer hate myself, I actually really like me.

"I'm proud, I love myself right now," she added.

Tziporah first unveiled her weight loss on A Current Affair.

At 46, Malkah says she has plans to become a mother.

Tziporah also revealed in October that she's planning on becoming a mother - even if she has to do it by herself.

"If I haven't met someone I want to have kids with by the time I am 50, I'm just going to do it myself," she told 9Honey.

"My mother (politician Pru Goward) tried to encourage me to freeze my eggs when I was in my thirties but it's a very invasive process. It's not as easy as people think it is.

"So I'm still waiting for the right baby daddy but it's taking a long time, so I might do it myself.

Tziporah at left, in her 90s modelling days, and at right, competing on I’m A Celeb 2017.

Over on Malkah's Instagram account, she marked her 46th birthday over the weekend with a 10-part video monologue to her followers, while clad in a bedsheet - and celebrated with a brand-new vacuum cleaner:

