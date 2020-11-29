Tyson 'robbed' in huge boxing scandal

Boxing legends Mike Tyson and Roy Jones Jr have slugged out a controversial draw that has stunned the boxing world.

Tyson dominated almost every round with veteran TV commentator Bob Sheridan declaring he scored every single round to the former Baddest Man on the Planet.

Tyson, making his professional return to boxing after 15 years of retirement, looked by far the sharper of the two brawlers, while Jones showed every day of his more than 1000 days outside the ring.

Tyson, however, still showed glimpses of his former self. One of the most dangerous punchers in the history of combat sport, Tyson only needed a few trademark uppercuts and powerful body shots to get the sporting world salivating for more.

Tyson and Jones Jr fatigued quickly as the fight continued into the later rounds, but when the dust settled on the eight-round fight it was clear that Tyson had dominated.

Watch Mike Tyson vs Roy Jones Jnr only on Main Event, available on Foxtel and Kayo on Sunday 29 November at 1pm AEDT. ORDER NOW >

A beaten up Jones Jr admitted after the fight that he was in terrible pain as a result of Tyson's barrage of body shots.

However, when the judges' decision was announced, the fight was ruled a draw.

The fight was sanctioned by the California State Athletic Commission as an exhibition fight that would not involve any official decision or any official winner.

However, promoters announced before the fight a celebrity judging panel made up of former champions Christy Martin, Vinny Pazienza, and Chad Dawson would be scoring the fight in an unofficial capacity. They were clearly watching a different fight.

Despite both fighters saying after the battle they accepted the controversial decision, the boxing world erupted in outrage at the dodgy call.

Music producing artist Murda Beatz summed it up best in a post on Twitter: "Tyson Got Robbed".

ESPN boxing guru Dan Rafael called the judges' decision "pure insanity".

"Absurdly the unofficial WBC scorecards had #TysonJones a draw when Tyson clearly dominated," he posted on Twitter.

"(Judge) Vinny Paz had the pure insanity card of 80-76 Jones."

Legendary boxing TV commentator Bob Sheridan told the Main Event broadcast in Australia he couldn't believe Jones Jr got away with a draw.

"I gotta tell you, I gave Mike Tyson every single round, because Roy just couldn't seem to do anything at all," he said.

"I scored it 80-72."

While boxing commentators couldn't belief the verdict, there wasn't an angry bone in Tyson's body when the announcement was made.

"I'm good with that," Tyson said before admitting he believed he won the fight.

"I'm good with a draw because I entertained the crowd and the crowd was good with it."

Tyson said he will fight again. He said he wants Jones Jr on the card of his next fighting event. Jones Jr even talked up a re-match.

Jones Jr even said he believed he should have been awarded the victory on the judges' cards.

It came despite the official CompuBox statistics showing Tyson landed 67 punched to Jones' 37, including 57 power punches to Jones' 28.

"Hell no, I never settle a fight with a draw," Jones said.

"I don't do draws. The dude is so strong man, I understand why they say some things are bucket list. Because if he hits you, whether it's his head, or his punches, his body shots, it don't matter, everything hurts. For me, I thought I did enough on the outside to edge it out but I'm cool with a draw, it just means we'll have to do it again."

Originally published as Tyson 'robbed' in huge boxing scandal