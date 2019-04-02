Menu
The latest incident was too one too many. Image: Phil Hillyard
Rugby League

Phillips quits Panthers after drink driving charge

2nd Apr 2019 8:40 AM
Penrith winger Tyrone Phillips has resigned from the NRL club following a drink- driving charge over the weekend.

It came after Phillips had also embroiled in a sex tape scandal during the off- season when a lewd video of him and fellow Panthers reserve grade player Liam Coleman was released online.

The club's general manager Phil Gould confirmed the news on Monday night. "Tyrone Phillips, we met with he and his manager today and Tyrone's made a decision to resign from the Panthers effective immediately," Gould told Channel 9's 100% Footy.

"He's had a difficult time of late and the latest thing on the weekend wasn't good enough so they've parted ways.

"I don't know what he intends to do, but there was a settlement made (Monday) and he's resigned."

The Panthers' reserve grade outside back will appear in Penrith Local Court on April 16 after being arrested and charged in the early hours of Sunday. Police will allege Phillips returned a breath alcohol content reading of .103 after being stopped by police in Cranebrook in Sydney's west at 3.15am.

He has been charged with mid-range drink driving and had his licence suspended. Phillips had earlier turned out for Penrith's reserve grade side in their NSW Cup win over St George Illawarra at Panthers Stadium.

drink driving charge nrl panthers tyrone phillips
News Corp Australia

