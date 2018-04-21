Autopsy mistake almost let killer mum off

A COLD-hearted killer mum almost escaped justice over one of Queensland's most shocking child deaths before an extraordinary mistake in an autopsy report was uncovered.

In a bizarre twist, the error was only found when a senior pathologist was paid by four-year-old Tyrell Cobb's accused killer - Matthew Scown - to review the case, sparking a complaint to the corruption watchdog and questions over government doctors moonlighting as defence witnesses.

After finding the mistake, the pathologist ordered the junior doctor who wrote the original report to alter the evidence, which put the boy's mother - Heidi Strbak - in the frame for the 2009 killing.

Detective Sergeant Marcus Edwards has spoken for the first time about the shocking death of four-year-old Tyrell Cobb. Picture: AAP/Josh Woning

At the time it prompted outraged police to lodge a complaint to the state's corruption watchdog about the senior pathologist's conduct, which raised questions over whether government pathologists should be allowed to act as private guns for hire to accused killers facing trial.

Speaking publicly for the first time about the shocking case, key investigator Detective Sergeant Marcus Edwards said while he was ultimately satisfied with the altered report that led to Strbak being convicted of manslaughter last December, more transparency was needed in the department.

"I'm satisfied we got the right person," he said.

"Without knowing anything about the case people just saw meek and mild Heidi Strbak and thought: 'Well, she just looks like a mum'. People truly don't understand how evil she is."

Detective Sergeant Marcus Edwards said he was confident police got the right person for Tyrell Cobb’s death.



Almost a decade before Tyrell's stepfather Matthew Scown made headlines when he grinned outside court after receiving a reduced sentence for testifying against Strbak, he was the only person in the frame for the boy's killing.

The original autopsy report showed Tyrell's injuries were inflicted during a time frame in which Scown was alone with him on May 24, 2009.

The boy died that evening from abdominal injuries caused by blunt force trauma.

Shortly before his committal hearing in 2010, now deceased Queensland Health Forensic and Scientific Services senior pathologist Dr Anthony Ansford was paid by Scown to review the report, Det-Sgt Edwards said.

Heidi Strbak was convicted of manslaughter. Picture: AAP/Glenn Hunt

After finding three journal articles that showed the time frame when Tyrell sustained his fatal injuries was much longer than originally thought, Dr Ansford is alleged to have told the junior pathologist his report was incorrect and ordered him to change it.

"(The pathologist) issues an amended autopsy report that said the child's injuries could have occurred up to 48 hours earlier ... and the case gets thrown out at committal because, literally, there wasn't a leg to stand on," the 21-year veteran police officer said.

Det-Sgt Edwards made a complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission which found Dr Ansford, who left Queensland Health in 2013, had not breached his obligations by consulting to Scown's legal team.

"The issue was not that the report changed the timeline because we eventually did get to the truth," he said. "If you overlay the influence Dr Ansford had … as a direct supervisor, there should have been a lot more transparency surrounding his engagement by defence in a paid capacity … The ethical thing to do would have been to take the money, do the report and not discuss it with (the other pathologist)."

After the failed prosecution of Scown, Det-Sgt Edwards headed a team that was tasked to review Tyrell's case in 2011.

After contacting new medical specialists they uncovered what would be the key to the investigation - healed "smiley face" lighter burns on the inside of Tyrell's ankles.

"Specialists indicated these injuries would have been sustained before Scown was with Heidi Strbak," Det-Sgt Edwards said.

Investigators soon discovered other another witness had seen Strbak give herself the same burns.

The final piece of the puzzle was speaking with Strbak's old neighbours at Runaway Bay, where she lived with Tyrell before moving to her parents' home before her son was killed.

In October last year, Scown pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the basis he didn't get medical help for Tyrell.

He was sentenced to four years' jail but released immediately after serving almost three years on remand.

In December, Heidi Strbak was found responsible for her son's death after the court found there was no compelling evidence that her ex-boyfriend had inflicted the fatal blow.

She was sentenced to nine years in jail and will be eligible for parole in October 2021, but her legal team has appealed her sentence.

A Queensland Health spokesman said the current code of conduct meant forensic pathologists could no longer accept consultancy work with defence teams in the state.