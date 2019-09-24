Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
n this Sept. 22, 2019, photo, traffic road is blocked by trees as typhoon Tapah approaches in Busan, South Korea. A powerful typhoon battered southern South Korea, injuring 26 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said Monday.
n this Sept. 22, 2019, photo, traffic road is blocked by trees as typhoon Tapah approaches in Busan, South Korea. A powerful typhoon battered southern South Korea, injuring 26 people and knocking out power to about 27,790 houses, officials said Monday. (Cha Keun-ho/Yonhap via AP)
Weather

Typhoon batters South Korea

24th Sep 2019 9:10 AM

A powerful typhoon has battered parts of South Korea, injuring dozens of people and knocking out power to about 27,000 houses.

Typhoon Tapah earlier lashed parts of Japan's southern islands with heavy rain and winds that caused flooding and some minor injuries.

South Korea's interior ministry said the typhoon also saw strong winds and heavy rainfall in southern cities and towns.

The storm did not make landfall on the peninsula as it moved northeast and weakened.

The ministry said one person was hurt seriously and 25 others had minor injuries.

The typhoon flooded streets, damaged houses and led to about 250 flight cancellations at 11 airports in South Korea, according to the ministry report.

Typhoon Tapah hit the southern Japanese island of Okinawa on Friday and Saturday and left 18 people with minor injuries.

More Stories

Show More
climate change south korea typhoon typhoon tapah wild weather

Top Stories

    Bundy businessman puts hand up for 2020 council election

    premium_icon Bundy businessman puts hand up for 2020 council election

    News WITH local government elections on the horizon for the early part of next year, the first candidate has stepped forward.

    GROWING GAP: Bundy fails 3 out of 5 factors for liveability

    premium_icon GROWING GAP: Bundy fails 3 out of 5 factors for liveability

    News New report compares the thoughts of residents

    Daughter's act of love for the deceased

    premium_icon Daughter's act of love for the deceased

    News Call for community to get involved in clean-up

    Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    premium_icon Farmers' fury over cash splash for govt fat cats

    News Public servants will receive a $1250 taxpayer-funded bonus