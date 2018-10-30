Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Tot, pregnant mum injured in driveway crash

30th Oct 2018 10:46 AM

A TWO-YEAR-OLD girl has pelvic injuries after being run over by a car in her family's driveway west of Brisbane.

Paramedics were called to the home at Gailes about 8pm on Monday after receiving reports the toddler had gone under the car.

She was taken to the Lady Cilento Hospital in a serious but stable condition, while her heavily pregnant mother, who was also injured during the incident, was also taken to hospital in a stable condition with minor injuries.

driveway accident editors picks ipswich toddler

Top Stories

    Father of four fined for Lifeline charity bin theft

    premium_icon Father of four fined for Lifeline charity bin theft

    Crime A BUNDABERG man has been fined $200 after stealing from a Lifeline charity bin.

    Fraser Island ad cashes in on Harry and Meghan visit

    premium_icon Fraser Island ad cashes in on Harry and Meghan visit

    News It's big business being royal

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:51 PM
    Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    premium_icon Would I have killed my rapist given the chance?

    Opinion Like Roxanne Peters, most victims think of killing their rapists.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:47 PM
    Pascoe calls for action on aged care in Hinkler

    premium_icon Pascoe calls for action on aged care in Hinkler

    Politics Mr Pascoe said there are over 400 residents on the wait list.

    • 30th Oct 2018 12:06 PM

    Local Partners