Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Vulture St has been reduced to one lane after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: File/Derek Moore
Vulture St has been reduced to one lane after a two-vehicle crash. Picture: File/Derek Moore
News

Brisbane crash causing big delays

by Sophie Chirgwin
20th Dec 2018 4:41 PM

TRAFFIC is building in a bustling Brisbane street following a two-vehicle crash.

Emergency services are on scene for reports of a crash involving a small crane and a Toyota Hilux on Vulture St in South Brisbane at about 1:20pm today.

Police have reduced traffic to a single lane.

It is believed one of the vehicles struck a traffic light, Energex are on scene.

Police say there is no report of injuries but the area will remain congested until crews work to remove damage.

brisbane crash car crash vulture street

Top Stories

    Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    premium_icon Why the NRL must ban footy 'bad boys' for life

    Opinion The NRL supports White Ribbon and Our Watch so its decision to keep formerly violent footy stars on-field is rank hypocrisy, writes journalist SHERELE MOODY

    Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    premium_icon Babies got heart valves from donor with cancer

    Health Four Queenslanders received heart valves from a donor with cancer

    This map should terrify us all

    This map should terrify us all

    Weather We can expect more extreme bush fire seasons that rage for longer

    Local Partners