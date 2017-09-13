28°
Two young jobseekers helped out

CREATING JOBS: Employment Minister Grace Grace said it was fantastic to visit a local business, which had successfully used the program.
BUNDABERG Motor Group has embraced the State Government's Back to Work program, hiring two young jobseekers and a long-term unemployed individual, who has been unemployed for more than a year.

BMG is one of 771 Wide Bay employers which has taken on unemployed jobseekers through the Back to Work Regional Employment Program.

Employment Minister Grace Grace said it was fantastic to visit a local business that had successfully used the program.

"I visited this business in October last year so it's great to be back to visit some of the four Back to Work employees on the books now,” she said.

"There are now more than 1370 Wide Bay locals back at work thanks to this program.”

"We know that businesses often need that extra bit of confidence to take someone on board and this program is delivering that confidence in spades,” Ms Grace said.

Minister Grace said that the Wide Bay region had the second-highest take-up rate of all regions for the Back to Work regional jobs program.

"This region has embraced the program wholeheartedly and is now second behind the Far North region in terms of jobseekers employed.

"Overall, the Back to Work Regional Program has seen over 6,800 Queenslanders back in work since July 2016 with over $40 million paid out in employer support payments - money that is going directly back into regional economies.

"I say to employers out there, if you're thinking of hiring, get in touch with our local Back to Work team to put yourself in line for support payments of up to $20,000.”

