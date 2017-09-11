Two years on and program is booming

WELCOME DONATION: Blanket Buddies May and Maureen were happy to donate their handcrafted blankets to Tracey McPhee from Alowishus Delicious. The blankets will go to the Outreach Program.

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

TWO large boxes of blankets made with love and care will help Bundaberg people in need.

The crochet blankets were donated to Alowishus Delicious and Impact Community Services by the Blanket Buddies in junction with the Pay It Forward program.

Alowishus Delicious owner Tracey McPhee said the program started almost two years ago and had a great response from the community.

"These blankets are just gorgeous,” she said.

"The group also gave us a donation of $100, by buying 25 pay-it forward vouchers.”

The $4 vouchers which are supplied to Impact Community Services volunteers to give out on its Tuesday night and Thursday morning street outreach service.

Mrs McPhee said the voucher program had been successful from the get go and the cafe saw 85% redemption.

One of the benefits of the program was that people who most needed the service would receive it.

"I go out with the service every six weeks and it's just lovely to see it all come together full circle,” she said.

"From people buying the voucher, to giving it out and having those in need return to the cafe to use it.”

If you would like to help the Pay It Forward program, visit Alowishus and purchase a $4 voucher.

Blanket Buddies meet every Wednesday from 10am to noon in the Novakoski Hall on Woongarra St.

Mrs McPhee is also calling for the community to help the group by donating eight-ply wool.

"These guys rally love it,” she said.

"Helping give to people who really need it and it's nice to help them out in return.”