Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CCTV footage
CCTV footage Contributed
News

Two years on, can you solve mystery of armed hold-up?

Crystal Jones
by
10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ALMOST two years ago, on July 11, 2018, a person dressed as cartoon character Jake the Dog walked into a Bundaberg service station with what appeared to be a firearm.

Money was taken in the hold-up, where a mysterious offender wore a black face mask, black gloves and a black Adidas brand bum bag.

Chilling video revealed the incident, as the robber entered the store in the cartoon outfit.

The offender fled on foot after the 2.30am incident.

A spokeswoman for Bundaberg police confirmed officers were still investigating the crime.

Clues in the case:

  • Offender wore a yellow Jake the Dog onesie
  • Incident happened at 2.30am on July 11, 2018.
  • Robber used what looked to be a firearm
  • They fled on foot towards Farthing St
  • The person was 165 to 170cm tall
  • In addition to wearing the onesie, the offender was wearing black gloves, a black Adidas bum bag, a black mask and black shoes.

Can you help?

Call Police Link on 131 444.

More Stories

crime police unsolved crimes
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      One winner of $80m Powerball

      One winner of $80m Powerball
      • 10th Jul 2020 5:07 AM

      Top Stories

        Fears for future if no decent rain in lowered dam

        premium_icon Fears for future if no decent rain in lowered dam

        News Farmer: We thought a dam on the Burnett River would finally provide long term water security, but now everything is in doubt.

        • 10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        premium_icon Tributes flow: ‘Gazza was one of a kind’

        News Friends and family remember a genuine man who made a positive difference to the...

        • 10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        Man called out in court for being ‘architect of his own misfortune’

        premium_icon Man called out in court for being ‘architect of his own...

        News He copped a hefty fine for repeatedly refusing a breath test after car found in a...

        • 10th Jul 2020 5:00 AM
        WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        premium_icon WELCOME BACK: 238,000 expected across Qld borders

        News 238,000 expected to pour through Qld borders

        • 10th Jul 2020 5:04 AM