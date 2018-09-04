Two-year unbeaten run over as Eagles soar into grand final

DOMINANT PERFORMANCE: The United Park Eagles Bundaberg division 1 women's team after beating Bingera in the semi-final.

A NEW-FOUND belief has led the United Park Eagles to break one of the longest streaks in Bundaberg sport.

Bingera's 61-game unbeaten run in women's football is over after the Eagles defeated the Stripeys 3-0 in the major semi-final to make the grand final in the Bundaberg division one competition on Friday night.

The Eagles ended a run that was made up of 60 wins and just one draw, and began on March 18, 2016.

Bingera won nine titles during the run but were no match for a dominant performance from the Eagles.

Australian discus thrower and Commonwealth Games competitor Taryn Gollshewsky scoring two goals on the night.

"It was a great game, both teams weren't at full strength during the game,” Gollshewsky said.

"It was really good to score two goal but I also couldn't fault the effort of our team on the night.”

Eagles captain Rachel Bartley agreed and said the team were able to overcome the mental barrier of beating Bingera.

"They are a massive team with just one draw during that time,” she said.

"It's been a mental struggle for the past two years to beat them.

"But the players did what they were meant to do.

"They played with purpose.”

Gollshewsky wasn't the only player to star on the night.

"Centre back Lily Smith was amazing and on top of it for the whole night,” Bartley said.

"She changed the game around and put it in our favour.”

Bartley said the job wasn't done yet - they had a grand final to win.

"We plan on doing that,” she said.

"We're not even close to being done yet.

"We're going to make sure this isn't a fluke and we can do it again.”

The Eagles could face Bingera again if the Stripeys beat Brothers Aston Villa in the preliminary final at 6.15pm on Friday.