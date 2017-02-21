Two year old airlifted from Fraser Island

A TWO-year-old boy who lost consciousness at Lake McKenzie on Fraser Island yesterday afternoon had to be airlifted from the area.

The boy's family were holidaying on the island fromthe Netherlands and enjoying a day in the sun when the young boy passed out on the sand.

Bundaberg based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue crew were tasked to the scene at 4.49pm, where they were met by Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS).

The Bundaberg-based RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter. Contributed

As the helicopter was unable to land directly on the sand, the crew's QAS paramedic was winched down to treat the patient, who had by this time regained consciousness.

The boy was treated and suffered no external injuries.

QAS ambulance transported the patient and his mother via road to a nearby airstrip, where the RACQ LifeFlight Rescue helicopter could land.

The patient was then airlifted in a stable condition, accompanied by his mother, to Hervey Bay Hospital.