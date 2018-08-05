Two years after losing hubby, Bundy woman gets strange letter

AFTER losing her husband almost two years ago Dot Sutton said it was strange to receive a letter addressed to him.

But, the contents of the envelope was more peculiar.

The handwritten note apologised for the late acknowledgement of a kind act performed at a local shopping centre.

The letter writer thanked the intended recipient for coming to their aid after they had a fall.

They enclosed a gift card in which they hoped would go towards a new t-shirt.

Mrs Sutton said she was sure if her husband, Les, was alive he would have helped anyone who had fallen.

But, because his death is coming up to the two year anniversary she was sure the event happened after this time.

"My husband had a rare neurological condition and he passed away at the end of August in 2016," she said.

"He knew everyone around town and he probably would have known the person who fell."

Her curiosity and honest nature would like to see the intended recipient reunited with the letter or the sender, Pat Hardy, and asks them to come forward and claim it.

"I looked through the phonebook and phoned a few P Hardy's," Mrs Sutton said.

"I had no luck though.

"I thought about Facebook but it's not something I do so am hoping this will help."

The retired grandmother said it was a lovely gesture for the sender to thank the person who helped them, saying the gift card may come in handy for the new t-shirt.

Mrs Sutton would like the sender or intended receipt to make contact with details to claim the gift card.

Anyone with information which can help this happen is urged to phone reporter Emma Reid 4153 8513.

