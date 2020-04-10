Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Two men have been hospitalised after suffering gunshot wounds in separate shootings in Sydney's west.
Crime

Two wounded in separate shootings

by Callum Godde
10th Apr 2020 11:14 AM

A man has checked himself into a hospital with gunshot wounds in Sydney's southwest.

The 22-year-old required surgery after presenting to Bankstown Hospital with injuries to his left knee and abdomen about midnight on Good Friday.

He is now in a stable condition.

NSW Police have established crime scenes at the medical facility and a nearby street where a car was seized for forensic examination.

Meanwhile, about 15km further north, a 38-year-old man was found at Guildford with a gunshot wound to his right thigh just before 6am.

He was transferred to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition and will undergo surgery.

Both incidents are being investigated but aren't believed to be linked, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Originally published as Two wounded in separate Sydney shootings

crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      13 new cases amid Easter plea

      13 new cases amid Easter plea
      • 10th Apr 2020 11:09 AM

      Top Stories

        Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        premium_icon Opening hours for the Easter long weekend

        News If you need to hop to the store over the Easter long weekend check this list for opening hours.

        LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: 28 days of digital access for free

        News If you want the paper delivered as well it's just a $1 a day

        How you can enjoy Lady Elliot Island from home

        premium_icon How you can enjoy Lady Elliot Island from home

        News While the world stays at home, life on Lady Elliot Island goes on, and now resort...

        LifeFlight’s need for life saving donations

        premium_icon LifeFlight’s need for life saving donations

        News LifeFlight has made a call for donations due to a growing need to acquire more...