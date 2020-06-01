Two women taken to hospital after Bundy South crash
QUEENSLAND Fire, Ambulance and Police services are attending a traffic crash in Bundaberg South.
A QPS spokesman said both Elliott Heads Rd and Walker St were currently blocked.
A QAS spokeswoman said the call for paramedics to attend the crash came in just after 11am.
Paramedics are assessing a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s for injuries.
The woman in her 20s was originally encapsulated in her car and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.
The woman in her 30s was treated for back pain and is also in a stable condition, expected to be transported to hospital.