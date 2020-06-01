Menu
Emergency services attended the two vehicle crash at Walker St and Elliott Heads Rd this morning.
News

Two women taken to hospital after Bundy South crash

Zachary O'Brien
zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
1st Jun 2020 11:59 AM
QUEENSLAND Fire, Ambulance and Police services are attending a traffic crash in Bundaberg South.

A QPS spokesman said both Elliott Heads Rd and Walker St were currently blocked.

A QAS spokeswoman said the call for paramedics to attend the crash came in just after 11am.

Paramedics are assessing a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s for injuries.

Both women were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
The woman in her 20s was originally encapsulated in her car and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman in her 30s was treated for back pain and is also in a stable condition, expected to be transported to hospital.

Bundaberg News Mail

