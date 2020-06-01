Two women taken to hospital after Bundy South crash

Emergency services attended the two vehicle crash at Walker St and Elliott Heads Rd this morning.

Emergency services attended the two vehicle crash at Walker St and Elliott Heads Rd this morning.

QUEENSLAND Fire, Ambulance and Police services are attending a traffic crash in Bundaberg South.

A QPS spokesman said both Elliott Heads Rd and Walker St were currently blocked.

A QAS spokeswoman said the call for paramedics to attend the crash came in just after 11am.

Paramedics are assessing a woman in her 20s and a woman in her 30s for injuries.

Both women were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

The woman in her 20s was originally encapsulated in her car and was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The woman in her 30s was treated for back pain and is also in a stable condition, expected to be transported to hospital.