Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency Services rushed to three crashes in 12 hours. Photo Bev Lacey
Emergency Services rushed to three crashes in 12 hours. Photo Bev Lacey
Breaking

Two women involved in alleged wounding incident

Ashley Pillhofer
by
15th Sep 2019 8:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TWO women were taken to hospital after an alleged wounding incident in Mackay last night. 

A spokesperson for the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics were called to a location off Nebo Road and Griffin Street at 7.43pm after reports of an alleged wounding.

The spokesperson said two women in their 20s were assessed at the scene. Both were transported in a stable condition to Mackay Base Hospital.

It is understood one sustained a leg injury and the other a hand injury. 

Police have been contacted for comment. 

More Stories

crime mackay mackay crime mackay police qas
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire

    premium_icon Fire and rescue services on scene at large bushfire

    News CREWS are working to contain a large bushfire burning in the vicinity of Carmans Road, Monduran, northwest of Gin Gin and west of Monduran.

    Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

    premium_icon Fireys at the scene of vegetation fire in Bargara

    News FOUR crews are responding to a vegetation fire in Bargara.

    Why is religious instruction still a thing?

    premium_icon Why is religious instruction still a thing?

    Education Why is religion instruction still being taught in schools?

    Boutique owner welcomes fresh fashion

    Boutique owner welcomes fresh fashion

    Business New owner and long-term customer Tania Heidke said she was excited about the fresh...