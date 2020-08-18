Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Two women are in police custody after reportedly escaping from hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia last night.
Crime

Two women escape hotel quarantine

18th Aug 2020 3:56 PM

Two women reportedly escaped from mandatory hotel quarantine after arriving in Western Australia overnight.

It is understood the two women are now in police custody, Nine reports.

 

 

This comes as Western Australia recorded one new COVID-19 case overnight, after a woman in her 20s returned to Perth from overseas.

She is in hotel quarantine.

The state now has a total of 647 coronavirus cases, with five of those active.

All of the active cases are Western Australians who have returned from overseas.

More to come.

Originally published as Two women escape hotel quarantine

coronavirus quarantine

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        VIDEO: Bridge damaged in highway crash near Gin Gin

        Premium Content VIDEO: Bridge damaged in highway crash near Gin Gin

        News A BRIDGE north of Gin Gin has sustained 'significant damage' after a two-vehicle crash.

        Bundy celebrates seniors in brew-tea-ful afternoon tea event

        Premium Content Bundy celebrates seniors in brew-tea-ful afternoon tea event

        News The high tea styled event saw attendees spoiled for choice with a menu featuring a...

        Drive for pack of smokes costs man more than $2000

        Premium Content Drive for pack of smokes costs man more than $2000

        News The court heard Stringer was nervous and avoided eye contact with police when they...

        • 18th Aug 2020 3:00 PM
        Cop stood down from duties in Central Queensland region

        Premium Content Cop stood down from duties in Central Queensland region

        News The senior constable has been tasked with non-operational duties