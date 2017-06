The crash at Walkervale.

AMBULANCE crews are assessing two people after a two-vehicle crash at Walkervale.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said three people were involved in the crash.

However, she said one refused assessment.

The crash was called in at 1.55pm and happened at the intersection of Sims Rd and Hunter St.

The crash resulted in the road being blocked.

Vehicles were subject to minor damage.

Police, ambulance and fire crews attended.