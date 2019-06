PRIOR CRASH: Two cars have collided on Windermere Rd, on the same stretch of road where this image of a serious traffic crash was taken in September 2017.

PRIOR CRASH: Two cars have collided on Windermere Rd, on the same stretch of road where this image of a serious traffic crash was taken in September 2017. Mike Knott BUN220917SEAVIEW3

TWO cars have collided on Windermere Rd, Qunaba.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said two patients were being treated on scene following the crash which happened about 9.50am.

It is believed one elderly female with lower leg injuries will be transported to Bundaberg Hospital for further assessment and treatment.

The other patient, a male, had declined transport to hospital.