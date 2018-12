CRASH: Police, fireys and ambos were called to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of Bourbong and Branyan Sts this afternoon.

TWO cars have collided on the corner of Branyan and Bourbong Sts.

Police, paramedics and fire crews were at the scene of the crash, which occurred at about 2.08pm.

A Queensland Ambulance spokesman said two patients were being transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

The age and gender of the patients is unknown.

Traffic was held up along Branyan St as the vehicles were moved off the road.