Bundaberg paramedics have attended to a two-vehicle crash in Thabeban.
News

Horror week on Bundy roads: Two vehicle crash at Thabeban

Rhylea Millar
19th Feb 2021 11:00 AM
It's been a horror week on the region's roads and now Bundaberg paramedics have responded to another two-vehicle crash.

The incident occurred about 7.10am this morning on the Bundaberg Ring Rd and Kay McDuff Drive intersection in Thabeban.

One patient has been transported to the Friendlies Society Private Hospital with minor injuries and in a stable condition.

It comes after three people tragically lost their lives on the region's roads this week in two separate incidents.

One man described as being the "best father" passed away following a truck crash in Mount Perry on Monday morning.

Just two days later a 40-year-old male motorcyclist and 41-year-old female pillion passenger were involved in a crash with a car in Bundaberg East on Wednesday.

The man and woman sadly died at the scene.

Bundaberg Patrol Group Acting Inspector Glenn Cameron yesterday told the NewsMail investigations were still underway for the double fatality but confirmed the pair were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

"In the Wide Bay area we've had seven crashes in 2021," Act Insp Cameron said earlier this week.

"That's seven families that have lost a family member, seven communities that have lost a friend, work colleague, a mate - and we don't want anymore families to go through the same things.

"So we're asking people to drive to the conditions, please don't speed, don't drink and drive, don't drive distracted, don't drive tired and always wear a seatbelt."

