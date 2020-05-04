Menu
Emergency services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Calliope
Three patients assessed in two-vehicle crash

Eilish Massie
eilish.massie@gladstoneobserver.com.au
4th May 2020 1:05 PM | Updated: 1:18 PM
UPDATE 1.15pm:

EMERGENCY services are currently assessing three people after a two-vehicle crash in Calliope earlier today. 

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokeswoman said two units are currently assessing a woman in her 40s, a woman in her 30s and a man for injuries. 

More to come. 

EARLIER 1.05pm:

EMERGENCY services are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle crash at Calliope.

A Queensland Ambulance Services spokesman said crews arrived at the intersection of Bruce Hwy and Dawson Hwy at 12.48pm.

It is believed three people are involved in the crash.

More to come.

