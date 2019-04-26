Menu
CRASH: Two vehicle crash in Branyan.
Two vehicle crash in Branyan

Katie Hall
26th Apr 2019 1:01 PM
ONE person is being transported to hospital following a crash in Branyan.

The two-vehicle crash was called in at 12.15pm and occurred on Cummins Rd, Branyan.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman could not confirm the age or gender of the patients.

The spokeswoman said one of the patients declined transport to hospital.

"There were two patients, with moderate damage to one vehicle,” she said.

"There were nil significant injuries, but the second patient declined transport.”

