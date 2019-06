SOUTH BINGERA: Emergency crews are on scene at a crash at South Bingera.

EMERGENCY crews are currently responding to a two-vehicle crash at South Bingera.

A car has gone down an embankment near Walkers and Chadwick Rds.

The second car is still on the road.

A female patient is being treated for fractured ribs and neck pain.